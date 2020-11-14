The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of The West

Bank of The West cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $276.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.37. The firm has a market cap of $297.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

