The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lifted by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.8% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,391,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,601,145,000 after buying an additional 183,830 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $277.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.07 and its 200-day moving average is $262.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

