The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Raised to “Outperform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

MCS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded The Marcus from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Marcus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

NYSE:MCS opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Marcus has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.52.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Marcus will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Marcus by 316.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Marcus in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in The Marcus in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Marcus by 46.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in The Marcus in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

