The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Bell Bank increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,049,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,869,000 after purchasing an additional 40,475 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 79,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,060,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $1,451,177.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,156.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 15,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $2,098,466.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,213 shares of company stock worth $69,461,646 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

