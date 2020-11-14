The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 4.4% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 494,213 shares of company stock worth $69,461,646 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.15 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.66 and its 200-day moving average is $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $352.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

