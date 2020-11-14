The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.9% during the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 417,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,923,000 after buying an additional 34,277 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 58.0% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 126.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.88. The stock has a market cap of $352.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

