The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 10th. CIBC started coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.83.

NYSE:TD opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.589 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,768,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,169,504,000 after purchasing an additional 230,335 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,552,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,883,000 after acquiring an additional 372,479 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,259,000 after acquiring an additional 840,785 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,249,000 after acquiring an additional 105,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,996,000 after acquiring an additional 204,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

