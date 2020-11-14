The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $17,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 324,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after buying an additional 59,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $134.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.14. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $141.87.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

