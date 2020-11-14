The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

DIS stock opened at $138.36 on Friday. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.58. The stock has a market cap of $250.03 billion, a PE ratio of -223.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

