Thomas J. Castle Sells 1,300 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 19.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 45,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on TPI Composites from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

