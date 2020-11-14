Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$111.00

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

TRI opened at C$109.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$75.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$107.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

In other Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.83, for a total value of C$50,775.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 964 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,771.59. Also, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.34, for a total transaction of C$737,040.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at C$3,100.28.

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

