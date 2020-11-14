Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 8%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s stock price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 16,437,565 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,691,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

TLRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Tilray from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $972.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,466 shares in the company, valued at $20,428,104.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,209,400 shares of company stock worth $12,570,420 in the last 90 days. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tilray by 77.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

