Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $76.00 to $88.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $75.00 to $91.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.71.

OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average is $54.33.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

