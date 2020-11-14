Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSCO. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.15.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $131.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.49 and a 200 day moving average of $134.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,979,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.