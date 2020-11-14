TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.94 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS.

TDG stock opened at $566.78 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $496.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.85.

In other news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total value of $7,268,618.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,650.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 7,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.76, for a total transaction of $4,183,646.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,608 shares of company stock worth $69,403,507 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.94.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

