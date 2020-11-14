Truist Boosts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $118.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price upped by Truist from $92.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.79.

NYSE:XPO opened at $104.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $105.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 391.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 36.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

