Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,230 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,816,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,790,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,020,000 after acquiring an additional 785,323 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,095 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,504,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,676,000 after acquiring an additional 187,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC opened at $46.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,814 shares of company stock worth $467,922. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.