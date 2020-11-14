Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,230 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $701,816,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,790,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,020,000 after buying an additional 785,323 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,621,000 after buying an additional 1,613,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,504,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,676,000 after buying an additional 187,610 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,771 shares of company stock valued at $512,710. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

