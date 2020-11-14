UBS Group Reiterates “€4.60” Price Target for Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK)

UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €4.90 ($5.76) price target on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €3.90 ($4.59) price target on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.95 ($5.83).

ETR:CBK opened at €4.93 ($5.80) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €4.34 and a 200-day moving average of €4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74. Commerzbank AG has a 52 week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 52 week high of €6.83 ($8.04).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

