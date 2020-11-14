UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Position Boosted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of UniFirst worth $14,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in UniFirst by 806.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $240,687.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,609 shares of company stock worth $653,098 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst stock opened at $184.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.00.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.