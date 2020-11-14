Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) Given a €18.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.40 ($33.41) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper SE (UN01.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.90 ($30.47).

UN01 opened at €28.14 ($33.11) on Tuesday. Uniper SE has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1-year high of €30.88 ($36.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of €27.19 and a 200-day moving average of €27.65.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

