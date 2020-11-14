Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.90 ($30.47).

Uniper SE (UN01.F) stock opened at €28.14 ($33.11) on Tuesday. Uniper SE has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1 year high of €30.88 ($36.33). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.65. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

