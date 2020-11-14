ValuEngine Lowers Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

YAMHF stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.33. Yamaha Motor has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.