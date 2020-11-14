ValuEngine Upgrades The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded The ODP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ODP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.25. The ODP has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The ODP’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ODP will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The ODP during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The ODP by 253.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 167,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,339 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The ODP during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in The ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,130,000.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

