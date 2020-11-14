ValuEngine Upgrades Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:VERY opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Vericity has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vericity had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vericity by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vericity by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vericity by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Vericity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vericity

There is no company description available for Vericity Inc

