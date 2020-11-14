ValuEngine Upgrades Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:VERY opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Vericity has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.33.
Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vericity had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter.
