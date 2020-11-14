Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VTR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.63.

VTR opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 44.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 74.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

