Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider Mark Ho Sells 13,875 Shares

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Mark Ho sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $624,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Veracyte stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Veracyte from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 38.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,018,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,040,000 after buying an additional 1,954,977 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 32.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,579,000 after buying an additional 1,383,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,691,000 after buying an additional 519,996 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at $6,669,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Veracyte by 364.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 156,630 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

