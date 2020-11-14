Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.25.

TSE VET opened at C$4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.40. The stock has a market cap of $650.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.20 and a 12-month high of C$21.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

