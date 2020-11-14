Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 2,019,894 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,748,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 256,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 149,061 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 102.0% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 62,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 654.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 73,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

