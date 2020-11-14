Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 188 ($2.46) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 177.87 ($2.32).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 118.69 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.27. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 164.73 ($2.15). The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

