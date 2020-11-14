Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 188 ($2.46) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 177.87 ($2.32).

Get Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) alerts:

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 118.69 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.27. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 164.73 ($2.15). The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.