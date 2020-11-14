Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $320.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. Analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 398,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 92,645 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 309,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

