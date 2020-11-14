Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Voyager Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.92.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $15.26.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. Equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

