W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Loop Capital

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

GRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of GRA opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 258.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $73.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 53.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tomkins acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.73 per share, for a total transaction of $83,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,632.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

