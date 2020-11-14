Warburg Research Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) a €15.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.20 ($17.88) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €15.40 ($18.12) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.35 ($15.71) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.82 ($15.08).

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €12.40 ($14.59) on Wednesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 12 month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12 month high of €14.41 ($16.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

