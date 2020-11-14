Warburg Research Reiterates €32.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A)

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on G1A. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.59 ($33.64).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €28.92 ($34.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.