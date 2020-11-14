WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 1,600 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 135.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 72.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 48.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $267.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.49 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

