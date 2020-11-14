WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 28.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,216,344,000 after buying an additional 1,994,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,377,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,724,000 after buying an additional 217,272 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,176,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,834,000 after buying an additional 366,197 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $216,226,000 after buying an additional 1,372,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $62.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.