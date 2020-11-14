WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 2,000 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,722,467,000 after buying an additional 2,370,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,171,000 after buying an additional 1,386,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,123,000 after buying an additional 1,792,621 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,688,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,903,000 after buying an additional 223,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,173,000 after buying an additional 1,282,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.26.

Shares of OKE opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.81%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

