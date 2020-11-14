WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys Shares of 330 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 117.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,916,000 after buying an additional 320,511 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 452,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,668,000 after buying an additional 189,286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 164,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,197,000 after buying an additional 70,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 53.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,893,000 after buying an additional 48,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $273.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.40 and a fifty-two week high of $284.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.01.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

