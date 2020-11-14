WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 134.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after buying an additional 60,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

