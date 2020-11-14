WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $16.61 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 15,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $2,098,466.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,213 shares of company stock worth $69,461,646. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $357.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

