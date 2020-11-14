WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $90,000 in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,089,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,991 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,177,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 487,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,475,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 410.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 21,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

OGE stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.37, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.54%.

In other news, Director J. Michael Sanner purchased 2,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

