WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $95,000 in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in AON by 84.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AON by 357.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 31.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at about $19,196,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $204.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

