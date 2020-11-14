WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,772.26 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,198.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,573.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,495.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

