WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New $94,000 Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Cable One by 5.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Cable One by 156.1% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Cable One stock opened at $1,983.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,833.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,819.97. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,044.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 44.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

In other Cable One news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,853.20, for a total value of $618,968.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,701.22, for a total value of $546,091.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,385.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 957 shares of company stock worth $1,706,667. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,849.14.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

