WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Gabalex Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,599,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 81.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

PPLT opened at $83.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.22. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $96.93.

