WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,310 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $73.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.66. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

