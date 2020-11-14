WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 500 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Welltower were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066,029 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,412,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,442,000 after acquiring an additional 355,116 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Welltower by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,031 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Welltower by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,987,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,665,000 after acquiring an additional 875,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Shares of WELL opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $89.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.