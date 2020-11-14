WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases New Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,433,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959,290 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $179,589,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 225.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock worth $130,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,790 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $39,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $43.88 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

