WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,998,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,114,000 after buying an additional 4,198,164 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,776,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,256,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,903,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,127,000 after buying an additional 178,191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,473,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,649,000 after buying an additional 73,365 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.15.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $118.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $130.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

